Some people online have been wondering if Lucia Caminos, one of the main characters in GTA 6, is transgender or not.

There has been speculation about Lucia potentially being transgender ever since it emerged she would be one of the game's main characters.

With GTA 6 now having released worldwide, as players get deeper into exploring the world of Leonida, some people are still wondering if Lucia is transgender or not.

In short, no, Lucia is not transgender. Rockstar Games presents Lucia as a heterosexual woman and she does not identify as transgender.

Without spoiling anything if you haven't yet played it, events that happen in the prologue of the game put this theory to bed.

Some fans have been wondering if Lucia Caminos is transgender online / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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