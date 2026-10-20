Controversial London indoor penguin enclosure set to close in 2028

A controversial exhibit housing gentoo penguins in an indoor enclosure in London without access to fresh air or daylight will close in the next two years.

The owners of Sea Life London Aquarium said they would start work in 2027 on an “enhanced” enclosure at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham to combine the colonies of gentoo penguins currently housed in the two venues.

The birds are expected to move into their new home in 2028, and the gentoo habitat in London will close, Merlin Entertainments said in a statement.

It comes after a high profile campaign by Freedom for Animals, the Born Free Foundation, the Daily Express Newspaper, MPs and members of the public urging bosses to provide better conditions for the penguins.

Campaigners at the Born Free Foundation welcomed the news of the move to a bigger and environmentally enriched enclosure, saying “common sense and compassion have prevailed”.

Talks between the owners, campaigners and experts began in December last year after 75 MPs joined animal welfare activists calling for the release of the penguins “trapped in a basement without sunlight or fresh air” at the riverside aquarium just a short walk from Parliament.

Campaigners have been urging better conditions for the penguins (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Earlier this year, Merlin Entertainments said it would merge the 14 penguins in the London site with the 17 housed at their Birmingham facility into a single colony with a new habitat that has natural light and more water space.

It has also committed to end the breeding of gentoo penguins at its UK facilities.

Now it has announced more details on moving the birds into a new habitat, created with input from an expert in wild penguins, which will be much bigger and benefit from natural light and seasonal variations.

In a statement, the company said the enclosure “will provide a dynamic and complex environment with seasonal variations both above and below the water for the animals, reflecting aspects of natural weather conditions”.

“There will be land and water areas which are anticipated to be double the size of those in the existing London habitat, along with a longer pool.

“In addition, an expanded ‘deep end’ of the pool will be created, offering over three times the space currently provided in both London and Birmingham.”

The company also said the facility will take steps to become a research centre to identify ways to support gentoo conservation in the wild.

It will shortly submit formal plans to the local authority and, subject to approval, work will start in 2027.

The penguins are expected to move into their new home during 2028, with exact timings guided by the needs of the penguins, with the space at the London venue repurposed to support Sea Life’s conservation priorities, the company said.

While the planned improvements at Sea Life Birmingham are positive, these penguins deserve far more than a lifetime behind barriers Laura Walton, Freedom for Animals

Dr Mark Jones, head of policy at The Born Free Foundation, said: “It has been quite a journey.

“From the much-criticised basement environment in London to a significantly expanded and environmentally enriched enclosure in Birmingham – but nearly a year of careful and thoughtful discussion has paid off.

“Because of Merlin’s commitment to end breeding, this will be the last generation of gentoo penguins in Merlin’s care.

“Common sense and compassion have prevailed, the welfare of the penguins has been prioritised, and Born Free looks forward to continuing to engage with this project to help deliver the best possible outcome for the birds.”

Will Travers, executive president of Born Free, added that the end to further breeding or imports of the penguins – which are not threatened with extinction in the wild – will mean no more individuals will be born into a life of captivity and the current birds will be the last gentoos in Merlin’s facilities.

Laura Walton, co-director, Freedom for Animals welcomed the closure of the enclosure.

She said: “Throughout our joint campaign, we called for the penguins to be moved to a sanctuary or facility with outdoor access, but sadly no feasible option was identified.

“While the planned improvements at Sea Life Birmingham are positive, these penguins deserve far more than a lifetime behind barriers.

“Crucially, Merlin’s landmark commitment to end breeding means no further generations of gentoo penguins will be born into captivity at its facilities.”