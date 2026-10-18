New wildlife photographic book celebrates Africa’s majestic giraffes

One of the world’s most recognisable animals is the subject of a new wildlife photographic book raising funds to help safeguard their future.

Giraffes are the focus of the next instalment of the Remembering Wildlife book series, documenting threatened animals like rhinos, elephants and African wild dogs.

Remembering Giraffes aims to raise funds for conservation projects helping the world’s tallest mammal and features donated images from leading wildlife photographers.

Gurcharan Roopra’s cover image for Rembering Giraffes taken at Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya (Gurcharan Roopra/Remembering Giraffes)

Margot Raggett, Remembering Wildlife founder and producer, said: “People love giraffes, but many don’t realise they are in trouble. Most people assume giraffes are thriving but, in fact, populations have fallen by up to 40% since 1985.

“In certain protected areas they have become a taken-for-granted presence to travellers on safari, their silhouettes woven into our idea of the African landscape. Yet elsewhere, smaller and more isolated populations remain fragile and easily forgotten.

“Habitat loss, fragmentation, agriculture, fences, roads and human settlement increasingly divide ancient migratory routes and isolate populations into small pockets of habitat.

“In some regions, giraffes are still hunted for bushmeat, while elsewhere, conflict and political instability make meaningful conservation extraordinarily difficult.”

The downward trend in the giraffe population appears to have ended as the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) stated, in a report released last year, that three of the four giraffe species – Northern, Reticulated and Southern – are estimated to have increased since 2020 while the fourth, Masai, was stable.

A giraffe drinking at night (Ann & Steve Toon/Remembering Giraffes)

Stephanie Fennessy, GCF’s executive director, who has written a foreword to the new book, said when the report, State of Giraffe 2025, was published: “We are thrilled to share these updated numbers.

“Not only are our conservation efforts paying off, but with the support of our partners, we are getting better at monitoring and protecting these iconic creatures.”

Famous supporters of the Remembering Wildlife series, which aims to raise awareness alongside funds, include Pierce Brosnan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ricky Gervais and Russell Crowe.

The series has sold more than 62,000 books worldwide since its first title Remembering Elephants was published in 2016 and all profits go to conservation, with more than £1.28 million donated to 86 projects in 36 countries.

Remembering Giraffes costs £55 and copies can be ordered at www.rememberingwildlife.com