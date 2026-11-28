US president Donald Trump failing to celebrate a public holiday without airing a grievance about someone has arguably become a tradition of its own, with the convicted felon previously marking Memorial Day by writing about “Human Scum” and “USA-hating judges”, celebrating Easter by attacking “Radical Left Lunatics”, and marking Thanksgiving last year by shouting out Americans who have allowed the US to be “divided … beaten, mugged, and laughed at … when it comes to immigration”.

He’s even complained about there being “too many non-working holidays in America”.

Now, as the country marks another Thanksgiving, the 80-year-old has once again taken to Truth Social to post a lengthy rant – 461 words, to be exact – wishing a Happy Thanksgiving “to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%”.

He claimed this was a “record setting error” that “should be immediately investigated”.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, which sits within the Department of Commerce, issued an advance estimate for real GDP of 3.4 per cent for the third quarter of this year, before revising it with a second estimate of 4.3 per cent on Wednesday.

CNBC notes it isn’t a record, as a 1.2 percent revision to GDP from advance estimate to the second estimate was made in the second quarter of 2020.

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Trump also wished a happy Thanksgiving “to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left” and criticised “Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth … and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House”.

Weirdly, he went on to thank “the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers”.

“They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands.

“We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again,” he concluded.

Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump was among those who criticised the president’s remarks, asking Republicans: “Is there any line you’re willing to draw, or is this ok with you, too?”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan commented: “He used his Thanksgiving post to call for the mass deportation of Somali Americans and to brag about his fricking Ballroom. 25th Amendment this guy. Seriously”:

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large at The Bulwark, said: “Dear 120th Congress, Impeach him ASAP and get it over with”:

“This is mental illness,” wrote political commentator Covie:

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski tweeted sarcastically: “Another heartwarming holiday message from the president”:

And gun safety advocate Fred Guttenberg said: “Impeachment and removal can’t happen quickly enough”:

Embarrassing.

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