Andrew Tate is everywhere at the minute – even if no-one is quite sure why.

The former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator has become one of the most recognisable names on social media after going viral out of the blue earlier this year.

He runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which he founded, and the chances are you’ll have seen his face on TikTok or Instagram at some point over recent weeks.

He’s one of the most divisive figures on social media at the minute, too.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are his most controversial moments.

Getting kicked out of Big Brother

Tate has become one of the most watched viral stars over recent times Andrew Tate/Instagram

He first came to prominence outside of the sports world while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother in the UK, which ended in controversial circumstances.

Tate gained notoriety at the time, after he was evicted from the series after a video surfaced online appearing to show him beating a woman with a belt. Speaking at the time, Tate claimed that it was part of role play which the woman in the video had consented to. He also said he was using a felt belt.

In a statement made to his Facebook, he said: ”They cut out all the sound cause she’s LAUGHING in the video. And they cut of the end of the end of the video where she gets the belt and hits me back while we’re both laughing. What bullsh**t. It was 2012 and we were having a laugh.”

His comments on sexual assault

Tate later attracted criticism following comments surrounding rape which he made following the #MeToo movement.

As the Metro reported, he tweeted at the time: “Sexual harassment is disgusting and inexcusable. However, a man looking at you or whistling at you or asking your name isn’t harassment.”

He added: “Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused. […] If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility.”

His Twitter account was suspended, and the tweets were later removed from Twitter.

His comments on having multiple partners

@bffspod Andrew Tate gives his thoughts on having multiple partners

Tate attracted more criticism when he stated that it was acceptable for a man to have multiple partners, but claimed that a woman should not have multiple partners.

“Read the Bible, every single man had multiple wives, not a single woman had multiple husbands. It’s against the will of God — it’s disgusting.”

His comments on rape in Romania

Tate ran a cam girl business in Romania after moving there in 2017, and he previously made statements surrounding sexual assault in the country.

Speaking in a now-deleted video from Tate’s Youtube channel, he said that it is easier to get off on rape charges in the Eastern European country.

Explaining that it’s “40 per cent of the reason I moved to Romania,” Tate said: “I’m not a f****** rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.

“If you’re a man living in England or Germany or America or any of the western world right now you’ve decided to live in a country where any woman… at any point in the future can destroy your life.”

Reports of being under investigation for human trafficking

Earlier this year, it was reported in The Daily Beast that Tate’s home was raided as part of a human trafficking investigation, after a woman reportedly claimed to have been held at the house against her will. No arrests or charges have been brought in the investigation, but a spokesperson for the Romanian policy agency said the investigation was ongoing when the report was released in April.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson also released a statement to the publication, saying: “We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen held against their will in Romania. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Andrew’s brother Tristan Tate disputed the Romanian media report which stated that police found women in the house who were there against their will.

“No girls were found in my house, and nobody was arrested,” Tate said.

Andrew Tate has been contacted for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.