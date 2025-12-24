Joe Rogan says Trump is 'losing it' over latest plaque stunt

Joe Rogan might have endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election, but the president's antics have left the podcaster puzzled.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by guest Tom Segura, who didn't mince his words when it came to Trump, declaring that the commander-in-chief was “losing it".

To which Rogan agreed and replied, “Well, I think everybody does when you get to a certain age.”

Some examples were mentioned by Segura, such as controversially digging up the White House's Rose Garden to make way for a paved patio, and most recently, Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center after himself.

“That’s nutty,” Rogan said, but “there’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the president’s names” in the White House, a new addition added by Trump last week in his "Presidential Walk of Fame”, where he slams previous presidents such as "Sleepy Joe Biden" who is described on his plaque as "by far, the worst President in American History," and Barack Obama who is labelled, “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

"How is this real? Rogan asked, and then questioned, "How are you allowed to do that? How's he allowed to write that?"

The podcaster then suggested Trump "needs a right-hand man" who can say “Sir, I understand the motive…” but ultimately be able to dissuade him from enacting some of his ideas.

“The stress of going through what that guy went through, where they were trying to jail him when they were going after him with the Russia thing, the Russia hoax, and all that s***. Like they were trying everything they could to destroy him, just that alone’s gotta break your brain,” he said.

“And then they took a shot at him,” he added, referring to the assassination attempt on Trump last year.

Meanwhile, Rogan expressed his disappointment over how the Department of Justice is handling the release of the Epstein files.

"They’re doing it so slowly," he said of the DOJ. "Like you guys have had this stuff for a year. Doesn’t it seem like you could just throw all that into AI at this stage of the game? And just redact the names of the victims, and let’s go.”

