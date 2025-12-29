It’s safe to say Stranger Things season five isn’t a hit with everyone. In fact, the series debuted with lowest critics' score so far.

Not only that, but season five episode seven, The Bridge, debuted with a score of just 6.5 on IMDB, which is second only to the derided season two episode Lost Sister as the lowest scoring episode of Stranger Things.

The show has divided fans due to a number of reasons in its latest batch of episodes. One of the factors has been a major focus on Holly Wheeler, played by the 14-year-old British-born actor Nell Fisher.

It’s nothing to do with Fisher’s performance, but rather the increase in screen time which has meant that fans are seeing less of long-time cast members.

Some have theorised that Holly’s sudden significance to the show might be laying the groundwork for a Stranger Things spin-off series. However, the show’s crew have stated that Holly’s increased presence on the series was purely driven by the plot.

Others have also pointed out that the show has changed dramatically since its first season, with some claiming online that it’s worse off as a result.

"what I miss the most about Stranger Things is the simplicity of the show, the mystery and atmosphere, they really didn’t have to have enormous budgets, tons of CGI to make it so special to the viewers, we just felt connection to these characters and their struggles," one viral tweet read.

Others argued it was a better show when Winona Ryder's character was the focal point of the series.

"Stranger Things was at it's peak when where despite it's sci-fi elements it was still a pretty grounded series about a mom trying to find her missing son," one wrote.

Some also pointed out the drop off from season four.

Some compared it to an ensemble Avengers film - pointing out that season one had such a different feel.

Others pointed out that Stranger Things may have simply become too famous for its own good, with one social media user writing: "I've been a Stranger Things fan since season one and, in my opinion, this show grew too big for what it was intended to be—a small town indie sci-fi show about a struggling family and a bunch of outcasts. It never needed a 20 person ensemble cast and a 40 million Marvel budget."

