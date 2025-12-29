Trump claims he’s ‘ended wars’ – but one comment comes back to haunt him

Donald Trump, not for the first time, has been making claims about ‘ending wars’ during his tenure as US president.

Addressing the media while meeting Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said that despite claiming he “settled eight wars”, the negotiations involved in trying to sort a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine were “very difficult”.

However, Trump clearly expects us to forget that he previously claimed dozens of times before winning the 2024 election that he would sort the conflict in less than a day.

CNN previously detailed 53 instances in which Trump said he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours, or even before his inauguration.

Now, Trump said over the weekend that he now saw “no deadline” to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking over the weekend, Trump said: “It's been a very difficult negotiation. It's funny, I settled eight wars. Some were going on for 35 years. And we got them settled in a couple of days. Some of them... one was going on for 37 years. I settled it in one day. But this is a very complex one."

Unfortunately for Trump, people on social media remember Trump’s repeated claims about being able to bring the conflict to an end – and they’re not letting the president forget it either.

The Call to Activism account wrote: “Trump now admits he has NO DEADLINE to end the Ukraine war…

“after promising he’d end it 24-HOURS after taking office.

“At what point do Trump supporters admit they were played?”





Commentator Morgan J. Freeman wrote: For your viewing pleasure, here’s a video montage of all the times Trump promised to end the Ukraine war in 24-hours is going viral after Trump said he has ‘no deadlines’ to end the war.

“24-hours was ALWAYS bulls***.

“Trump needed votes and MAGA got played.

“Again.”

One of Trump’s comments from his most recent meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago is coming in for ridicule online and a subtle reaction from Zelensky himself also spoke volumes.

The comment in question? Trump claimed that Putin’s Russia “wants Ukraine to do well” .

Zelensky jerked his head in apparent surprise at the comment, and drew quite the reaction on social media.

Speaking after the meeting, Zelensky said he and Trump discussed all aspects of the peace framework and that the 20-point draft plan was 90 per cent agreed, while US-Ukraine security guarantees were “100 per cent agreed” and US-Europe-Ukraine security guarantees were “almost agreed”.

Trump said it was “very complicated stuff” but agreed it “could be close to 95 per cent” done.

