The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has released in early access - with gamers and critics who have already played it all in agreement about it.

Modern Warfare 4's campaign sees players dropping into trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters combat in New York, high-octane chases through Paris, SAS night raids in Mumbai and city-wide assaults to reclaim occupied territory as Private Park and operator-turned-outlaw Captain Price.

It released in early access on Friday (16 October), available to those who pre-ordered the game. DMZ early access starts on Tuesday (20 October) with a skin and pack available too.

Reviews have been very encouraging from critics, with one outlet saying it's the best Call of Duty single-player campaign of all time and others agreeing it's among the best Call of Duty campaigns from the past decade.

Now it seems gamers who have played the campaign in early access agree with this.

One person posted in the Modern Warfare 4 Subreddit their thoughts on the campaign, sharing the "absolute cinema" meme and added: "I only made it six missions in until I had to stop ... but all I can say is... Wow..."

And in the comments, those who have played it unanimously agreed.

One said: "Playing as the NK soldier really pulled me in to the game."

Another commented: "Better than any campaign since Infinite Warfare."

"Just completed the whole campaign on Veteran after hours of dying to aimbot AI... It's great though, I'd recommend it to everybody to play it through the whole way, ending was a good conclusion imo," a third declared.

A fourth praised: "They blew out of the water. I think it's Modern Warfare 2 OG levels of storytelling."

And a fifth said: "I am now like 70 per cent of the way through and every mission has been a back-to-back banger. The campaign has been incredible so far. The only gripe that I have is that certain fail-states are too easy to trigger. I had to restart a couple of mission quite a few times over cause I couldn't distinguish an enemy from a civilian."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 fully releases on 23 October on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. Campaign early access is available now and DMZ early access starts on 20 October.



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