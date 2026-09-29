Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 finally has series change we've all been waiting for

A small tweak has been made for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 but it's a huge quality of life improvement that we've all been waiting for.

In recent Call of Duty titles, double XP tokens have a timer that counts down in real time.

That means if you're waiting to find a match or are in a lobby waiting for a match to begin, that token timer continues to count down - even though you can't get any rewards for it.

But posting on the official Call of Duty X / Twitter account, Activision has confirmed this is changing for Modern Warfare 4 where "tokens will count down in game time".

Any existing tokens not redeemed will also be useable in Modern Warfare 4. This has all gone down extremely well in the comments with pretty much every comment praising the change.

Modern Warfare 4 sees the Call of Duty franchise return to the iconic sub-series, with the last entry in this being Modern Warfare III which released in 2023.



We've since had Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7 in consecutive years after Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III before that.

Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access starts on 16 October, a week ahead of the game's full launch on 23 October. It's releasing on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

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