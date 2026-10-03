Activision has revealed a very innovative way of stopping cheaters from using wallhacks in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Wallhacks is a form of cheating which allows players to see where other players are at all times, even through solid objects like walls, terrain and smoke. It means cheaters can track other players at all times for easy kills, to stop them from flanking and to support teammates.

Game servers send positional data of all players to a player's computer, even if they are hidden behind a wall, and usually the graphic software hides this.

However wallhack software reads the game's active memory (RAM) which locates the co-ordinates of other players and draws visual markers such as outlines, boxes or wireframes so the cheater can see where they are at all times.

And on the official Call of Duty X / Twitter account, Activision developers have explained how they're stopping this.

Activision has introduced 'server culling' as "now the server determines when you have no legitimate way of knowing where an opponent is and their location data is entirely withheld from your game client".

In the video, it's explained: "This is done by building occlusion layers into each map which helps the server determine when to withhold that information, meaning a wall can now do more than just block your view.

"It also prevents an opponent's location data from ever reaching your game client until that opponent appears in view so cheat software can't reveal information it never receives.

"For legitimate players, the match plays exactly as intended and for cheat developers, this creates a major new obstacle."

Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access starts on 16 October, a week ahead of the game's full launch on 23 October. It's releasing on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

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