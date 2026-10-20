Pokemon TCG Pocket first expansion of new series and new card types revealed

The first expansions from a brand new series in the hit mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket have been officially revealed, along with brand new types of cards.

Dual Fusion will be the C1 expansion and mark the start of the third full year of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Two different packs, Pikachu and Mega Mewtwo X, will be available on Wednesday 28 October from 6pm PT (9pm ET / 1am GMT on Thursday 29 October).

For the first time in Pokemon TCG Pocket, some Pokemon will have two different types on their cards. For example, Mega Mewtwo X will be a dual psychic and fighting type.

Cards confirmed so far include Mega Mewtwo X ex, Mega Greninja ex, Mega Dragonite ex, Pikachu ex, Fuecoco ex and Mew ex alongside new illustration cards for Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise.

From the start of Dual Fusion until 15 December at 5.59pm (PST / 8.59pm EST / 1.59am GMT on 16 December), six rental decks tied to the expansion will be available to use, including dual-type decks.

When the next booster pack releases, these rental decks will be replaced with new ones. A new elite deck will be sent to Gifts too, with a dragon-type deck featuring Mega Rayquaza ex and Dragonair.

To celebrate the second anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket, players will be gifted a ticket that can be exchanged for a booster back which is guaranteed to include a two-star card.

Ranked Match Season C1 starts from 30 November.

To celebrate 30 years of Pokemon TCG, special Pika Pika! Pikachu missions will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now through to 19 October 2027.

Players can log in for any 10 days to get a special Pikachu ex immersive card, open Pika Pika! Pikachu packs featuring a variety of Pikachu card and obtain accessories.

Pika Pika! Pikachu packs include cards of all rarity up to two stars and Shiny Pikachu cards featured in expansions from Genetic Apex to Deluxe Pack: Mega.

When logging in during the event period too, players can get a special Pika Pika! Pikachu pack ex that is guaranteed to include either a two-star rarity card or a Shiny Pikachu ex card.

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