Pokemon TCG Pocket finally overhauls trading - but there's a catch

The developers behind Pokemon TCG Pocket are finally overhauling the way the trading system works - but there is a catch.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a hugely popular free-to-play mobile game where players collect cards, open packs and battle against other trainers, against AI and other players around the world.

The game recently introduced a trading system but it has been panned by players because it's so restrictive.

Players need to use Trade Tokens, which can be gained through consuming items but the exchange for doing so is poor and trades use up stamina.

And while major changes have been revealed to trading after player feedback has been listened to, they will not come into effect straight away.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is introducing changes to the way trading works but there is a catch / Creatures Inc. & DeNA, The Pokemon Company

An official game update said: "Trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards to obtain the currency required for trading. Instead, trading cards of three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity will now require shinedust.

"When you open a booster pack, shinedust will be automatically earned if you obtain a card that is already registered in your Card Dex. Currently, shinedust is also required to obtain flair, so we are looking into increasing the amount offered since it will also be needed for trading. Altogether, this change should allow you to trade more cards than you could before this update.

"Trade tokens you currently own can be converted to shinedust when the item is removed from the game. There are no changes in how one-diamond and two-diamond rarity cards are traded.

"We hope that these changes will make trading cards more accessible and allow more players to enjoy making trades.

"In addition to the changes above, we are also looking into how to accommodate cards that are currently unavailable for trades, such as promo cards and two-star rarity cards."

However these changes do not come into effect until Autumn.

