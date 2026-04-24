Indy100 can exclusively reveal two of the English language cards releasing in the upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising expansion.



The expansion releases worldwide on 22 May and trainers will discover Mega Floette ex wreaking havoc as night falls in Lumiose City. Mega Greninja ex, Mega Pyroar ex and Mega Dragalge ex can be used to ward off the threat.

These are just a handful of the cards players can look forward to in the upcoming expansion.

And Indy100 can reveal the English language versions of two cards players will need to be on the lookout for, which are Gourgeist ex and Pumpkaboo.

The Gourgeist ex card in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising expansion / The Pokemon Company

The Pumpkaboo card in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising expansion / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising expansion features five Mega Evolution Pokemon ex, five Pokemon ex, 11 illustration rare Pokemon, 18 ultra rare Pokemon and Trainer cards and six special illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards.



The expansion can be founding booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and various collections at participating retailers.

Those who want to check out the expansion early can attend one of the pre-release tournaments help as part of the Play! Pokemon programme with these starting 9 May at participating independent retailers.

Ahead of the release of the tabletop version, players can check out the expansion starting 21 May in Pokemon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Players can collect and battle with new Mega Evolution Pokemon ex and receive in-game bonuses when logging in.

This comes after The Pokemon Company confirmed the newest expansion for its mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket, which is Pulsing Aura.

It will launch on 28 April and features intense training and battle illustrations, with Mega Lucario and Mega Sceptile appearing on the newest booster pack.

New cards will include Mega Lucario ex, Mega Sceptile ex, and Vaporeon ex with Trainer cards designed to enhance fighting-type Pokemon in battle.

A new gold frame will be introduced and made available in subsequent releases, which will be available as a type of flair for cards with certain rarity. Players will automatically earn a gold frame after collecting 10 duplicates of the same card, including retroactively for cards already owned.

Additional gold frames can be obtained by consuming duplicate cards via the Obtain Flair feature and gold‑framed cards can also be traded.

A Pokopia Garden in Acton, London is open until the end of September / The Pokemon Company

And at The Mount in Acton, London, there's a Pokopia Garden that's open to tie in with the recently released cosy life simulation game Pokemon Pokopia.

In the game, players are tasked with rebuilding the world into a Pokemon paradise to encourage Pokemon back into the area.

The Pokémon Company has recreated that concept for local communities in real life, providing Pokemon-themed paradises in public spaces, including in Acton.

The spaces feature a curated selection of flora alongside elements inspired by the game's art style and familiar Pokemon friends, including 'living walls' and Pokemon-inspired terrariums.

It's there until 30 September and is free to check out.

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