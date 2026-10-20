Star Wars Battlefront 3 studios 'revealed' - but fans are divided

Studios working on the speculated Star Wars Battlefront 3 have been 'revealed' according to a claim on social media - and fans have had a lot to say about it online.

Fans have long been campaigning for a third installment in the reboot series of Star Wars Battlefront. There was a social media campaign to drive interest in the series through May and June in 2025 which saw a resurgence of players in Battlefront 2, which released in 2017.

Battlefront developers said they would be up for getting back together and making Battlefront 3 following that rising interest and calls from fans to make a third Battlefront game - and it seems they may be getting their wish.

According to Jeff Grubb, there's a brand new issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly releasing thanks to a crowdfunding campaign which features a column from 'Quarterman', someone who's legendary in gaming rumours.

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Grubb is a new contributor to EGM and said "Disney has big plans for the Star Wars Battlefront series", adding he's heard DICE (who led development of the Star Wars Battlefront reboot) is one option and Destiny and Marathon developer Bungie is the other, according to Quarterman.

And that was narrowed down by Joe Brammer, CEO of Bulkhead Games and executive producer of Wardogs.

On X / Twitter, he posted: "DICE and from what I’ve heard Respawn are working on Battlefront 3. Not sure what that means for Battlefield."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit but gamers are split in opinion about what they want to see happen.

One said: "I want Respawn to work on a game with 3 in the title but it's not Battlefront."

A second agreed: "At last, Respawn will work on a the third entry of a 2010s shooter series that had a weak-ish first outing with no campaign and a beloved sequel that was met with some slight trouble but later became beloved, also it's the spiritual follow up of a previous series by another dev."

"Battlefront > Battlefield," a third countered.



A fourth commented: "This is quite literally the greatest day of my life."

And a fifth added: "I just hope it actually feels like Battlefront, two of the newer games just didn't hit the spot for me, felt more like it was similar to every online game where it was what you had unlocked rather than skill. I know people said Battlefront II got better over the many years but it shouldn’t take that long to get decent."

Star Wars Battlefront 3 has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing and this currently all remains speculation.



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