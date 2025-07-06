Another Star Wars Battlefront 2 player has recreated the famous Darth Vader Rogue One scene in the game but this time, instead of it being an actual hallway, it was achieved in a corridor on Endor.

Battlefront 2's resurgence continues. It hit an all-time peak on Steam of 35,892 players on 22 June with the highest peak in the last 24 hours at the time of writing still above 24,500.

The game is currently on sale on the platform for 90 per cent off at $3.99 (£3.49); more players than ever before have been jumping into the game through Steam and continue to do so.

A viral clip recently resurfaced of a player recreating the Rogue One hallway scene with Darth Vader coming menacingly towards them as they tried (and failed) to defeat him.

And now a brand new one has been posted in the StarWarsBattlefront Subreddit that is proving popular.

Redditor VerratusDominatu posted a 30 second clip of them playing as Darth Vader and quite simply mowing down all of the enemies in front of them.

It's a brilliant and ruthless passage of play with Darth Vader blocking incoming bullets with his light sabre and taking them all down. The post has 14k upvotes at the time of writing and this figure continues to climb.

Battlefront 2, which released in 2017, has had a resurgence since May.



The game had a rocky launch with many being critical about the impact of microtransactions. Electronic Arts (EA) eventually removed them completely and the game was generally positively viewed before support ended for it in 2020.

The game originally released on PS4, Xbox One and on PC but only through EA's Origin. It was eventually added to Steam in 2020.

At the end of May, Battlefront 2 hit an all-time high player count of more than 18,000 players on Steam and the previous high before then was less than 11,000; this has now doubled.

This followed a social media campaign on TikTok and Reddit that attempted to inject some life back into the series.

Battlefront developers have said they would be up for getting back together and making a Battlefront 3 following rising interest in the series but it seems incredibly unlikely to be from EA after it recently reportedly shut down Cliffhanger Games studio, causing more layoffs, and cancelled a Black Panther title.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.