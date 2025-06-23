Star Wars Battlefront 2 records have been tumbling once again as players continue to call for Battlefront 3 to be made with a famous face from the world of NBA joining them.

Battlefront 2 hit an all-time peak on Steam of 35,892 players on Sunday (June 22). The game is currently on sale on the platform for 90 per cent off at $3.99 (£3.49) and more players than ever before have been jumping into the game through Steam.

Kyle Irving, who plays for Dallas Mavericks, recently streamed Battlefront 2 gameplay and called for Battlefront 3 to be made, joining loads of other players hoping this will eventually happen.

In a video posted on social media, Irving said: "I want them to make a Battlefront 3 already bro, I'm ready for this s*** to come out.

"I'm ready to game. They keep playing with my emotions, so I'm going to keep playing this game."

Battlefront 2, which released in 2017, has had a resurgence since the beginning of May.



The game had a rocky launch with many being critical about the impact of microtransactions. Electronic Arts (EA) eventually removed them completely and the game was generally positively viewed before support ended for it in 2020.

The game originally released on PS4, Xbox One and on PC but only through EA's Origin. It was eventually added to Steam in 2020.

At the end of May, Battlefront 2 hit an all-time high player count of more than 18,000 players on Steam and the previous high before then was less than 11,000; this has now doubled.

This followed a social media campaign on TikTok and Reddit that attempted to inject some life back into the series.

Battlefront developers have said they would be up for getting back together and making a Battlefront 3 following rising interest in the series but it seems incredibly unlikely to be from EA after it recently reportedly shut down Cliffhanger Games studio, causing more layoffs, and cancelled a Black Panther title.

