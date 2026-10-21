JD Vance delivered a speech urging people to vote Republican in the midterm elections. However, judging by responses from critics on social media, he may have inadvertently given Democrats an election slogan instead.

The Vice President was speaking during a rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina on Monday (October 21) when he made the comments.

Standing before the crowd, Vance said: “Vote for the people who have solutions to lower the cost of gas; don't vote for the people who made the problem to begin with.”

It’s not even the first time in the last week that Vance has done something similar.

He recently spoke about the cost of living crisis in the US, the rising cost of gas and the rate of inflation driven largely by economic disruptions stemming from the Iran war started by Donald Trump , saying “ don’t elect the people who caused these problems ”.

The latest comments sparked a big reaction on social media.

"I'm [insert Democrat] and I approve this message,” one user wrote.

"BREAKING: JD Vance endorses the Democratic Party," another joked.

One wrote: "In other words, don't vote for the folks who started the Iran War."

"Does he know he is in charge," wrote another.

"Where has JD Vance been for the past two years? Can someone fill him in on what Trump has done?" added one more.

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