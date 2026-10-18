JD Vance has been mocked by critics on social media after urging US citizens not to vote for the people who caused the problems currently facing the country.

Some commentators even went as far as suggesting the comments should become a ‘Democrat slogan’ ahead of the midterm elections.

Vice president Vance spoke on The Sean Spicer Show in a clip posted on Friday, October 16.

He spoke about the cost of living crisis in the US, the rising cost of gas and the rate of inflation driven largely by economic disruptions stemming from the Iran war started by Donald Trump.

However, Vance claimed that inflation is lower and rent is more affordable than it was before Trump was elected for a second time.

“There’s still a lot more work to do which is why I say to the American people, ‘Don’t elect the people who caused these problems, elect the Republicans who are working on these problems and solving them every day.’”

The interview was mocked by critics on social media, with one writing: "So don't vote Republican?"

"You got it, JD. Straight blue it is," another said.

Another said: "So vote Democrat. They didn't start the Iran war."

"Don't worry JD, we won't," another said.

"This should go in Dems campaign ads," another said.

"Good advice, JD. I will vote against Republicans down ballot then," one more said.

Recently, JD Vance said that he’s "frustrated" with how much progress the Trump administration has made in two years - and blamed Joe Biden's administration .

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