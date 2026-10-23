Trump blames Iran for the price of oil ahead of the midterms: 'truly an evil regime'

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to blame Iran for the high price of oil, accusing the country of driving up costs ahead of the midterms.

Trump has claimed victory in a war he started alongside Israel many times, only for the fighting to continue. During that time the price of fuel and other goods has skyrocketed due to reduced shipping traffic in the vital Strait of Hormuz .

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election.

“They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict. They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way.

“It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months. It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care. IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The post sparked a big reaction on social media, with some referencing claims made earlier this week by Trump that Ukrainian strikes on refineries in Moscow are driving up fuel costs and suggested importing Russian diesel to ease the issue.

"OH SO IT IS IRAN and not Ukraine huh?" one commentator wrote.

"I thought it was Ukraine's fault?" another wrote.

"Iran? I thought this was Ukraine's fault," one more added.

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