Trump predicts US will win Iran war he’s already said they’ve won

Despite claiming as far back as March that his war with Iran has already been “won”, US president Donald Trump is now telling the press America is “going to win this war very soon”.

Eh?

Speaking to Fox News at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois on Sunday, the Republican said: “I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, it’s going to go… the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war.

“And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. That’s the key to the whole thing.”

When reporter Aishah Hasnie followed up by asking if the US would win the war through “economic warfare” enacted by the Treasury or via strikes, the 80-year-old replied to say he thinks “we will win it both ways”.

He continued: “We’ve already won it, really, through… from a military standpoint, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped that, but we’re certainly winning it very big.”

And given we’ve been here before with Trump claiming victory in a war he started alongside Israel, only for the fighting to continue, X/Twitter users were unconvinced by the convicted felon’s latest assertion:

“We’re 211 days into a war he said would be over in two weeks. He’s already claimed we won dozens of times, and now he’s saying we’ll win ‘very soon’ again. How do people believe this bulls***,” asked political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

Jim LaPorta, of CBS News, tweeted: “It’s incredibly difficult to follow the president when he swings from we’ve 'won the war with Iran' to 'we’re going to win the war with Iran'”:

And HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte said: “He has said DOZENS of times that he has already won his war, that Iran is obliterated, that the straits are open and oil is flowing as freely as before. So none of that is true?”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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