Trump is once again proving he's willing to praise anyone as long as they benefit him

Donald Trump is once again proving that he is willing to praise just about anyone as long he deems them useful to him.

The US president has made no secret of the arguably warped way he chooses friends and treats people, having previously admitted that he loves people who are nice to him, even if they’re a “bad” person.

Trump previously said: “We’re not supposed to be seduced that way, right, but I am. When somebody’s nice to me, I love that person. Even if they’re bad people, I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them.”

And, he was at it once again, this time praising a Democrat (who has twice voted to impeach him), after she issued a shock endorsement of a GOP senate candidate following a feud within the Democratic party.

Despite having campaigned for months against GOP candidate Mike Rogers, Michigan’s Haley Stevens – who was narrowly beaten as the Democratic nominee by Abdul El-Sayed – switched her endorsement to Rogers at the last minute in a move that has been dubbed “ a despicable betrayal ”. She has been removed from the Michigan Democratic Party.

But according to Trump who penned a Truth Social post about her, Stevens is a “highly respected Democrat”.

“Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a Highly Respected Democrat, who narrowly lost in the Primary to Abdul Mohamed El-Sayed … has just ENDORSED Mike Rogers for Senate!” he wrote.

Trump added: “It's a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens!”

But, as many pointed out, being applauded by Trump doesn’t often reflect well on them.

“You know you are not on the right side of history when Trump is praising you,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Oh how the winds change when they suit them.”

Someone else suggested: “It's not a good sign for you when the only people celebrating your endorsement are MAGA Republicans and of course Trump himself…”

One person argued: “Trump’s praise of Stevens may have undone any impact she hoped to have with more conservative Dems. His post may become her own political obituary.”

“Literally all you have to do is obey and you’re welcomed with open arms.

“It’s a cult,” suggested another.

Another mocked: “He's so funny, ‘highly respected Democrat’ is sending me.”

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