All of the very best 2026 celebrity Halloween costumes we're obsessed with

It's that time of year again...

If there's one thing we know about Halloween is that celebrities love to go all out for the occasion, and this October was no different.

From Harry Styles, to Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and of course Heidi Klum, here is a round-up of all the best 2026 Halloween costumes.

Harry Styles

TikTok/togethertogether

This Halloween (or should we say Harry-ween) Harry Styles took to the stage in New York's Madison Square Garden to complete his final two shows of his 30-night residency at the iconic venue.

Going out with a bang, the singer first appeared on stage on Friday (October 30) wearing an Elvis costume, and then channelled his roots in an outfit change wearing what he wore when he first auditioned on The X Factor - long scarf and audition number included.

Then on Halloween night, Styles dressed up as a rodent, and later took off the full costume, keeping the ears and tail and sporting shorts with a top that read "I AM A RAT."





Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirwall attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Everyone is appreciating Jade Thirlwall's song 'Angel of Dreams' after the 2024 tune went viral when played at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

And she appeared to pay homage to this as the singer attended Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party as an angel statue.





KATSEYE

TikTok/katseyeworld

We love a group coordinated Halloween outfit and KATSEYE got the memo, as they all dressed up as female superheroes.

Yoonchae dressed up as Harley Quinn, Lara as Catwoman, Dani as Wonder Woman, and Megan as Poison Ivy, as they performed in Montreal, Canada last night.

Olivia Rodrigo

TikTok/livbedumb

Olivia Rodrigo also embraced Halloween while on her 'Unraveled Tour' in Columbus by dressing up as a zombie Marie Antionette, with the big blonde wig and frills to match.

She also took to the stage dressed up as a decaying honeybee and ballerina, followed by a zombie nurse outfit during her “The Cure” performance which melted away in the rain into a skeleton look.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

If there's one celeb that knows how to do Halloween it's Heidi Klum.

Some of her previous iconic costumes include: Medusa, a worm, E.T., and a peacock.

This year for her 25th Annual Halloween Party, the model got gory and dressed up as a severed hand, completed veins and nerves hanging out the top.





Sombr

TikTok/sombr

Sombr performed in Kansas City on October 31, and for Halloween he took to the stage in a Patrick Bateman costume, with a black suit, red tie, transparent raincoat and slicked back hair.





Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner

TikTok/owenthiele

Owen Thiele and Benitor Skinner channelled the biggest pop stars this year with their costume, as they respectively dressed up as Pink Pantheress and Zara Larsson from their 'Stateside remix' music video.





Sabrina Carpenter

TikTok/sabrinacarpenter

Taking to TikTok, singer Sabrina Carpenter sang along to 'You Can't Stop The Beat' from the musical Hairspray, while dressed up as Penny, and her friends were dressed as Seaweed and Tracey.

Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone

TikTok/bennydrama7

Benitor Skinner and Mary Beth Marone took inspiration from a viral TV moment for their Halloween costume, as they dressed up as Ellen Degeneres and Dakota Johnson respectively, recreating the infamous "That's not the truth Ellen" moment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the original 2019 viral clip, Ellen claimed Johnson hadn't been invited to the actress's 30 birthday party, to which Dakota famously responds, "Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen."

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna channelled Kylie Jenner this Halloween as she and husband Harry Hamlin referencing Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s viral orange Chrome Hearts.

We had to do a double-take, and even Jenner herself commented, "Thought this was me."

Keke Palmer

TikTok/kekepalmer

Keke Palmer was inspired by the Janet and Michael Jackson music video for their 1995 song 'Scream' sporting Janet's red hair and black outfit and adorably got her son Leo to dress up as the King of Pop.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

Seeing double, as Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attended Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

Alex Consani

TikTok/alexconsani

When it comes to originality, we've got to hand it (or should we say thumb) to model Alex Consani for her costume as Thumb Thumb from Spy Kids.





Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

(L-R) Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the Sprouse House Halloween Party 2026 Presented by Raising Cane's at Fab Factory on October 31, 2026 in North Hollywood, California. Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sprouse House and Raising Cane's

Fresh off her Victoria Secret catwalk, model Barbara Palvin and her husband Dylan Sprouse were inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas & Monster High with their costumes.





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