Barack Obama has highlighted perfectly how the Donald Trump administration’s response to his “Cheesecake Factory” joke demonstrates everything wrong with them.

The former president’s recent jibe about Trump’s renovations having the White House “looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory” appeared to strike a nerve as Trump went on several rants about Obama , and treasury secretary Scott Bessent visited a Cheesecake Factory in response.

Obama has since taken aim at the government’s response to the joke, and their apparent inaction on issues voters actually care about such as inflation.

“The president wasn’t even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn’t bother him. But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comment. He took great umbrage.”

Obama continued: “They mobilised a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable.

“The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation and reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.”

Obama’s response got everyone saying the same thing.

“He’s so much better at this than anyone actively in the game,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “How it’s done.”

Someone else suggested: “Trump is so f**king insecure that a Cheesecake Factory joke becomes a Cabinet-level emergency.”

“The Trump administration will be remembered for being a complete joke. Glad to be reminded by an actual professional,” argued another.

Someone else pointed out: “If a Cheesecake Factory joke requires emergency political damage control, voters are fair to ask why affordability doesn't generate the same urgency.”

One person wrote: “Hook, line and sinker.”

Another commented: “Bars on bars.”

“I’m picturing Trump’s advisors looking up ‘umbrage’,” mocked another.

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