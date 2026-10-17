Trump just said he wears ‘very little’ makeup - yes, really

US president Donald Trump has long been ridiculed over his appearance, to the extent that he has often been described as “orange” due to his application of makeup.

So, when the Republican claimed Georgia senator Jon Ossoff supposedly “[spends] more money on makeup” while he wears “very little”, X/Twitter users were quick to mock the convicted felon’s comments.

The 80-year-old made the remarks on Friday during a rally in the state, ahead of the November midterm elections in which Ossoff hopes to defeat rival Mike Collins and retain his seat.

He told the crowd: “Jon Ossoff has spent more money on makeup – and by the way, I wear very little and I do it myself … because if you don’t put a little on, you look a little bit like a dead person. I don’t want to look that way.

“But he goes full bore, he’s got the makeup artists, they’re in there all the time, I don’t know how he does it. But he spends a fortune, you saw that, on makeup.

“He spends more money on makeup than any man or woman in the history of the Senate, and the women aren’t happy about it.”

But on social media, people cast doubt on Trump’s claim that he wears “very little” makeup, sharing images of his hands and face covered in product:

“Which one needs makeup here,” asked political commentator Jo Carducci, sharing images of Ossoff and Trump:

One X/Twitter account wrote: “I guarantee Ossoff wears less makeup than Trump. Heck, most drag queens wear less makeup than Trump”:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, commented: “Boy, he REALLY thinks his followers are dumb. Dumb with a B”:

Film director Morgan J. Freeman expressed disbelief and wrote: “Donald Trump just actually said that he wears very little make up”:

And 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver tweeted: “If that ain’t the pot calling the kettle orange”:

Ossoff has not responded to Trump’s claims, but his office has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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