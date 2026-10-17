Trump has an idea for how people can spend his $5k ‘dividend’

With the November midterms just weeks away, US president Donald Trump is continuing to plead with Americans to vote Republican, as polls point to major gains for the Democrats. Once again, he’s pushed his plans for a “Trump dividend” where every US adult will receive $5,000, and has even suggested how they could spend it.

At the Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas, Texas last month, Trump said the money would be issued if his party maintains control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Because of our tremendous strength and success, economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said.

And on Friday, during a rally in Georgia, the 80-year-old brought up the dividend and said the $5,000 has to be spent in America.

“So let’s go to Miami, darling. Let’s go to Palm Beach and enjoy the president for lunch.

“Let’s take lunch at Mar-a-Lago, where for $5,000, you’ll get one hamburger and a small dessert,” he said.

The latest comments on the dividend have since been criticised online, with Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch tweeting: “He has nothing but contempt for the people he’s talking to”:

MeidasTouch itself wrote: “Really driving home that affordability message before the midterms”:

Zeteo media columnist Justin Baragona said: “Just really hitting it out of the park on affordability and relating to the plight of the working class”:

“Trump unveils $5,000 combo meal,” said the PatriotTakes X/Twitter account:

And political commentator Jo Carducci replied: “Wow. Quite the closing message from the ‘every man’”:

The dividend – estimated to cost the US economy $1.3 trillion - is at least the third time Trump has pledged cash to Americans, with the cash never materialising the last two times it was promised.

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