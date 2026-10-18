Trump makes bizarre comments about Sen. Jon Husted: ‘I examined his ass’

Donald Trump surprised people online during at a recent rally after saying he ‘examined the ass’ of Senator Jon Husted.

The president was speaking in front of crowds gathered at Northern Kentucky University when he said he “examined” his “ass” – admitting it was the 'first time he’s ever done that to a man'.

Trump said: “He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his ass. I never did that with a man before.”

He added: “I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president then went on to imagine a situation where someone started an altercation with Husted at a bar.

“He’s got a jawline… You would be very unfortunate if you picked a fight with him at a bar someday.”

He went on to say: “But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I’m still recovering my hand.”

The bizarre comments sparked a reaction on social media.

"We have entered the erotic portion of the Trump rally," one account posted.





"O days without utterly bizarre behaviour from the President of the United States," a user wrote.









"I have so many questions," another wrote.





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