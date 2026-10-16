Trump baffles with the claim he doesn't go around calling people 'names'

US president Donald Trump has people baffled by his claim that he doesn’t go around “calling people names” and “mocking” people.

In contrast to what he’d have you believe, if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Trump it’s his sharp tongue used against his opponents.

This month alone, Trump has: used an offensive slur to describe female Democratic midterm election candidate Dr. Annie Andrews; suggested “ we’re going to shove it up their [Democrats] a** ” should Republicans win the midterm elections; and repeatedly called the Democrats “ Dumbocrats ”.

So it was rather remarkable that Trump suggested the complete opposite in an interview.

“Look, I have to make deals with people. So I don’t go around calling them names. I’m a deal-maker, I’ve always been a very good deal-maker. I became very rich because of deals. So I don’t go around mocking people,” Trump told Gray Media’s White House correspondent Jon Decker.

His remarks backfired pretty quickly as people pointed out how that seems to be his entire MO.

“It’s literally all he does,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “… yall he truly has lost his damn mind we can play HOURS of footage of him mocking people.”

Someone else listed the offensive nicknames he has given people: “Right meatball Ron, Talafreako, Little Marco, Trannie Andrews, AOC of Tennessee, Sleepy, slow and Autopen Joe, Mini Mike, Fat Alvin, Alfred E. Neuman (Pete Buttigieg), Sloppy Chris Christie, Crooked Hillary, Slimeball James Comey, Liddle' Bob Corker, Lying Ted Cruz, Crazy Kamala, Peekaboo (Letitia James), Mamdani the Commie, Governor Newscum, Pee-wee Herman (Jon Ossoff), Jerome Too Late Powell, Shifty Schiff, Deranged Jack Smith, Pocahontas, and Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown. ALL TRUMP nicknames. F this guy.”

Similarly, another said: “We’ve all seen Trump lie before, but this one, where he says ‘I don’t go around calling people names’ is his biggest lie EVER:

“Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, Lyin’ Ted, Pocahontas, ‘Quiet piggy’,

“That’s off the top of my head.”

“It's literally his entire personality,” another commented.

Someone else pointed out: “Just ask Little Marco, Sloppy Steve or Sleepy Joe.”

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