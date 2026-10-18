Donald Trump sparks pushback with most ridiculous windmills claim yet

Donald Trump has spoken a lot about ‘windmills’ , or wind turbines, since being in office over both terms – but his most recent claim might be his most ridiculous yet.

Trump spoke during a recent speech about the renewable energy source, saying that any country which has them has gone on to be bankrupt.

As well as being incorrect, it’s far from the first time Trump has made his dislike of them known. He was even embroiled in a legal dispute with the Scottish Government over a wind turbine development that would be visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course, which he lost.

He also previously claimed that any country which has wind turbines is a “loser” .

Trump spoke at a rally in the Kentucky City of Highland Heights on Saturday (October 17), saying: “Every country that’s using windmills has gone bankrupt.”

The comments sparked pushback online.

“China has more wind power than anyone else, including the world's largest wind farm and biggest wind turbines, and conspicuously hasn't gone bankrupt,” one social media user wrote.

“Nope. Greetings from the Netherlands. Country with windmills since 1200AD,” another wrote.

Commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote: "FACT CHECK: FALSE.

"- Wind power is used across much of the world.

"The only global defaults in the last 7 years were:

- Russia — 2022 default — ranked 30th globally in wind capacity

- Sri Lanka — 2022 default — ranked 50th

- Belarus — 2022 default — ranked 70th

- Ghana — 2022 default — ranks near last

- Ethiopia — 2023 default — ranked 59th

"- The three biggest wind-power markets include China, the United States and Germany, all major thriving global economies. China alone had about 691 GW of installed wind capacity by the end of 2025; the U.S. had about 160 GW.

"TRUMP LIED AGAIN."

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.