A professor has made some frighteningly bold claims. Not only are "alien hybrids walking among us", they're also abducting humans and utilising mind control powers to prepare for a mass takeover, apparently.

Dr David Jacobs, professor of history at Temple University in Pennslyvania specialising in Ufology, has written several books on alien abductions.

Speaking on Extraordinary: The Revelations, Dr Jacobsclaimed: "We have spread around the world and conquered as much as we can…we don't know whether this is true of other beings or not, but it certainly is true of what humans have done.

"My best guess – and this is a guess – is that yeah, they're doing the same thing.

"This is what they do just like us."

The professor went on to suggest he had interviewed several abduction survivors. They were "told" by the extraterrestrials they would have a "job to do" in the future. Many of the so-called abductees referenced a "crowd control" instruction.

"When they get older they will be required to stand on the corner of a street," he explained.



"There will be a large number of people running down the street and your job is to say, just keep moving, everything will be okay."

As for what the aliens look like, Dr Jacobs said some of the abductees' claimed they had encountered human-like beings onboard their UFOs.

He recalled: "What they were describing was that the ones on board who looked really, really human were coming down and trying to learn what it's like to walk among us, to be human.



"At that point, I knew, it's integration into society, prior to takeover…They can control us, and we can't control them.

"They are superhumans, so to speak.

"Whether they are going to take over or not, they can control the human mind… I don't know what's going to happen after that, I fear the worst.

"I think that these beings on board UFOs have done this before."

