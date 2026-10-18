Elon Musk’s latest claim about ‘flying' Tesla roadster leaves people in disbelief

Elon Musk has made another bold claim about Tesla’s new ‘flying’ Roadster, and people have been left in disbelief on social media.

In case you missed it, Tesla displayed what it’s calling a flying car earlier this week – and the internet lost its collective mind .

The electric sports car was revealed at SpaceX’s Rocket Test and Development Center in McGregor, Texas.

The company posted a clip captioned “do a kickflip” which sees the car head up a ramp before landing back on the ground using rocket thrusters. Tesla said its new Roadster can reach 0 to 60mph in the space of just 0.81 seconds.

The rocket thrusters divided people online, with some hailing it as the next big thing in the automobile industry, and others dismissing it as a gimmick that's unlikely to make it to widespread production.

However, Musk’s latest comments about the car have sparked even more discussion, with Musk claiming the car will be “sentient”.

“You will be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks shown autonomously, as it will be sentient,” Musk wrote on Twitter/X.

“Also, we will have a wild looping track (crazier even than Hot Wheels) at our Texas HQ where you can test out your Roadster.”

Musk was mocked by some after the post, with one writing: “of course you want to build a Hot Wheels racetrack for your car; you’re twelve.”

Another wrote: “Of all the things that will never happen. This will never happen the most.”

Others were more supportive, with one writing: “WHAT?! Elon Musk is creating a Hot Wheels style race track WITH A LOOP for anyone who buys a Roadster.

I love that Elon never lost the 12 year old part of his brain.”

Posting earlier this week, Musk admitted the new model won’t be legal in every market, Musk said the start of production is being lined up for 2028.

“This will be an actual car that's on the roads. I'm not sure it's necessarily legal in all jurisdictions, but there will be such a car that someone can own. So, it's going to be pretty wild that you can have a rocket car,” Musk said.

“You can corner like it looks like you're breaking physics because the car sticks to the ground so hard. So, acceleration, cornering, it's going to crush every track record that has ever existed.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.