Elon Musk has been trolled after accidentally doxxing himself while trying to prove how smart artificial intelligence is.

In a push to promote the capabilities of his so-called “ Grok Bot”, tech billionaire Musk has been sharing what it can do on his X/Twitter page.

One recent post was an apparent attempt to demonstrate how the bot can do your online shopping for you. The post saw Musk include a screen grab of an order of Lego Star Wars kits the bot had made after it researched which ones were best for “young kids”.

Musk captioned it: “I just asked Grok @Bot to research the most fun Lego Star Wars kits for young kids and order them. As easy as that.”

But, what Musk failed to notice when he shared the screenshot was that it had not only his mailing address and billing address, but the order number – and it went exactly as you might expect.

“Just canceled your order, don’t share your info online guys,” someone responded to the post.

Another pointed out: “Remember when this guy banned journalists from the platform for discussing an account that tracked publicly available flight information? He called that ‘doxxing.’ Anyway he just posted a screen shot that apparently includes his own home address and billing address.”

“AHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH NO WAY.

“Elon just leaked everything and doxxed himself at the same time. someone already cancelled his lego order too,” another mocked.

Someone else joked: “Couldn’t wait for the AI to share his personal info so he did it himself. Amazing.”

One person pointed out: “Musk deleted an old Twitter account that used to keep tabs on where he traveled but he's totally cool with @grok doxxing him lmaooooo

“Can't make this s**t up.”

Responding to the activity around the post, Musk wrote: “1. That address has already been doxxed multiple times.

“2. I don’t live there. That’s where my security team receives mail.”

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