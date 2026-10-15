‘Absolutely depraved’: Musk criticised as he calls on Zelensky to resign

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is facing fresh criticism online, after he called on Volodymyr Zelensky to resign just days after US president Donald Trump said “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president”.

It comes after the Ukrainian president gave an interview to Piers Morgan for his Uncensored programme on Wednesday, in which he discussed pushing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin towards negotiations, ruled out resigning, and criticised Musk over restrictions on Starlink access in Ukraine.

In a X/Twitter post the same day, the tech billionaire quote tweeted another account which said Zelensky “has no intention of ending the war until Russia is defeated” and added: “And so the slaughter continues … Time for Zelensky to go.”

Musk’s intervention has since been condemned by other social media users, with conservative attorney Gregg Nunziata branding it “absolutely depraved”:

Ex-Republican congressman Joe Walsh commented: “Again, here we are: Ukraine and the free world on one side. Putin, Musk, and Trump on the other side. Good vs evil”:

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés told Musk: “You are so in the wrong side of history”:

And Larry the Cat asked: “Why isn’t it time for Putin to go?”:

Zelensky met both UK prime minister Andy Burnham and King Charles III on Wednesday, with Downing Street saying in a statement that the leaders “underlined” that “it was clear that Russia had no interest in peace”.

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