15 biggest reactions to Tesla's new 'flying' Roadster

Elon Musk has unveiled what Tesla is calling a flying car and social media has lots its collective mind.

The new reveal has divided commentators online, after Tesla said its new Roadster can reach 0 to 60mph in the space of just 0.81 seconds.

The company posted a clip captioned “do a kickflip” which sees the car head up a ramp before landing back on the ground using rocket thrusters.

The electric sports car was revealed at SpaceX’s Rocket Test and Development Center in McGregor, Texas.

Musk posted about the new model and while admitting it won’t be legal in every market, Musk said the start of production is being lined up for 2028.

“This will be an actual car that's on the roads. I'm not sure it's necessarily legal in all jurisdictions, but there will be such a car that someone can own. So, it's going to be pretty wild that you can have a rocket car,” Musk said.

“You can corner like it looks like you're breaking physics because the car sticks to the ground so hard. So, acceleration, cornering, it's going to crush every track record that has ever existed.”

Safe to say, it sparked a huge reaction on social media.

The memes came in thick and fast.

Others couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"Must have good seat belts and coffee cup holders," one user joked.

Matt Walsh wrote: "Three immediate thoughts come to mind. First, this is awesome. Second, most people are terrible drivers and should not be entrusted with this technology. Third, I’m a good driver so I should have one."

Others were more sceptical…

"People literally just want to be able to afford to eat and heat their homes. Nobody wants this," another said.

"I don't want my car doing that," one added.

Another called it a "marketing stunt".

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