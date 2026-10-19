The Simpsons character returns with new voice actor after almost a decade-long hiatus

A character from The Simpsons is making a comeback after almost a decade hiatus.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is returning, speaking again for the first time in a decade in the latest episode, a Halloween special called “The Revengening" which aired on Sunday.

And he's got a new voice, with Sunil Malhotra (Grey’s Anatomy, The Legend of Korra) taking over the role, previously voiced by Hank Azaria which was controversial due criticism that the character was a racist and stereotypical portrayal of Indian people.

Of course, his return was a dramatic one, being unmasked and revealed as the mysterious figure causing trouble with neighbours in a Treehouse Of Horror special.

A documentary, The Problem with Apu by Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu was released in 2020, and Azaria later announced he would longer voice the character.

(L-R) Sunil Malhotra and Hank Azaria Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images and Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that,” Azaria said in 2021 on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. “Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do.”

The last time Apu spoke on the show was in the 2017 episode “The Serfsons" but in this time has been seen on the popular animated sitcom.

Another new voice actor joining the show is Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show) as Apu’s wife, Manjula – previously voiced by Jan Hooks and Tress MacNeille.

Meanwhile, Malhorta reveal he had reservations about auditioning for the role.

“When my agent called me about a Simpsons audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink,” he told Variety. “But admittedly, part of me was also curious. It had been eight years since Apu had spoken on the show, and it got me thinking: Did the writers’ room look different now?"

“Could they bring him back in a way that acknowledged and apologized for past mistakes? Could I make the character my own, and reclaim him in some way? And could they achieve all of that in an unmistakably Simpsons way that didn’t disappoint fans?”

Before accepting the role, he wanted to meet with showrunner Matt Selman and co-executive producer Cesar Mazagriegos.

“I hope [it] is equally satisfying for longtime fans of The Simpsons and for other South Asian kids who, like me, stopped watching at some point along the way,” he added, and called the process of voicing Apu a “deeply collaborative experience”.

Selman also told the publication, “We love this character, and wanted to bring him back in a smart, ‘Simpsons-y’ way that allowed him to evolve.

"We’re excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role, and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future.”

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