'Marge Simpson' painting discovered on 3,000-year-old Egyptian tomb

A historic painting on a 3,000-year-old Egyptian tomb has gone viral for its uncanny resemblance to Marge Simpson.

In the past, The Simpsons has been the centre of wild conspiracy theories which claim the hit show predicted a fair few world events. But now, people have taken it one step further with claims that 'Ancient Egypt predicted The Simpsons'.

On a viral Reddit thread where the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities find was reshared, one stunned viewer quipped: "Oh my f***ing god it's Marge Simpson."

Another echoed: "Tell me that’s not Marge Simpson."

A third humoured: "The only documented time in history where The Simpsons didn't do it first."

The painting features a woman with yellow-coloured skin, a blue crown and a green outfit – and once you see the resemblance, you can't unsee it.





As much as the internet had its fun with the discovery, the tomb and several other treasures were unearthed by archaeologists last year.

In reality, the painting depicts the daughter of a high priest in El-Ashmunein called Tadi Ist. It was discovered in an ancient cemetery in the Egyptian city of Minya, on the western bank of the Nile.

The cemetery is said to date back to the "New Kingdom, 20th Dynasty (circa 1186-1069 B.C.)," with Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities adding in a statement that there were also ornaments, amulets and stone and wooden coffins discovered.

"It is a rare and important scene ever. Every scene of the hour has its shape," the Supreme Council of Antiquities Secretary General Mostafa Waziry told The Egyptian Gazette.

This article was originally published on 11 December 2024

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.