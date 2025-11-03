Fortnite x Simpsons collab has gamers stunned at state of 'gaming in 2025'

Fortnite's latest collaboration with The Simpsons is one of Epic Games' biggest and most ambitious yet as a brand new Springfield map has been introduced with a Simpsons Battle Pass to boot.



That means up to 80 players can battle it out across the iconic fictional city complete with loads of enterable buildings, such as The Simpsons' house, the Kwik-E-Mart and the Nuclear Power Plant, and unlock characters such as Homer, Marge and Ned Flanders.

And while a viral post of a specific moment shows "this is gaming in 2025", gamers have been loving it.

The clip in question shows the player controlling Jake from Adventure Time roaming around Springfield before entering The Simpsons' home before being joined on the iconic sofa by Peter Griffin from Family Guy, The Employee from Lethal Company and 2-D from Gorillaz.

Yes, really!

Doing this replenishes the health of all four characters immediately - even if they might then have to take each other out.

It's been reposted and captioned "this is gaming in 2025" and gamers can't get enough of it on X / Twitter.

In the comments on the post, one user said: "Lmao it's awesome!!"

"It's wonderful," another agreed.

A third added: "Peak gaming."

And a fourth said: "Love to see it ngl."

The Simpsons

There are loads of Easter eggs in the collab to be found too, such as prank calling Moe's, standing on rakes and funny messages on the battle bus.

Developers say the new Springfield map is a back-to-basics Battle Royale approach. There's a new, original The Simpsons animated short developing the game's story every week during the limited time event too.

There's also a limited time The Simpsons event in Rocket League.

