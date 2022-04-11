Elon Musk has been asking his Twitter followers whether he should turn the headquarters of Twitter into a homeless shelter, and the majority seem to be saying that yes, he absolutely should.

Now, he's received some valuable advice from none other than Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos, who has previous in this area.

Musk, who is now the majority stakeholder in the social media site, posed a question in a poll recently, writing: "Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway.”

He added a "Y" or "N" response. As of this writing, more than 1.7 million have responded and most seem very much in favour of the idea.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While plans have yet to be announced, it means that the company's San Francisco headquarters could become a shelter for the homeless overnight.

Amazon founder Bezos replied to Musk on Twitter, having already brought a similar idea into effect in one of the company’s offices in Seattle.

Named Mary’s Place Family Center in The Regrade, the building has the capacity to house around 200 people a night.

Bezos wrote on Twitter and offered Musk advice, linking to an article explaining how Amazon did the very thing he was proposing a while ago, saying: "Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer."

Let’s hope Musk follows through and supports a good cause with the move.

Two of the word's richest men have been giving each other advice Getty Images

The South African billionaire acquired his majority stake in the tech firm last week and has already begun to shake things up at the company with talk of an edit button (although Twitter has confirmed that those plans were in place before he arrived) in the works.

However, while Musk recently bought 9.2 per cent stakes in Twitter – but now, experts have claimed he could have broken federal law in the process.

Experts have suggested that Musk failed to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission that the stake surpassed five per cent. The tech mogul reached five per cent on March 14, but this wasn't public knowledge until 11 days later.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.