A video of Anna Wintour reacting to being asked to show her ID before entering an event is going viral.

Monday night, Wintour, 72, attended the opening night performance of Alison Leiby’s show Oh God, A Show About Abortion, a one-woman show taking place off-broadway.

Page Six reports that Wintour was attending the show alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer.



The video, obtained by Page Six shows a staff member requested Wintour's proof of vaccination which the Vogue editor-in-chief happily showed. Then the staff member asked for Wintour's photo ID, which is typical when a venue requests vaccination status.

The venue Wintour was visiting, Cherry Lane Theatre, requires patrons to show proof of vaccination and ID upon arrival.

However, the 72-year-old responded to the staff member with shock as she lifted her arm in a confused fashion

Another worker standing nearby quickly waved Wintour into the venue, overriding the need for the Vogue editor-in-chief's ID.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On social media, people found the encounter very funny.



Some speculated that the person working the door to the theatre may not have recognized Wintour, while others believe the staffer was just following protocol.

"Shout out to that woman doing her job!," a person commented on Page Six's Instagram.

"Not everyone knows who she is, understandable," another person wrote.

Many compared Wintour's attitude to that of Meryl Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, which is allegedly based on Wintour.

Wintour was not the only celebrity to attend Leiby’s opening night performance. And Just Like That... star Cynthia Nixon also showed up to see the one-woman show.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.