You won’t be able to get Glastonbury tickets next year for one major reason

Glastonbury 2025 has officially wrapped, and whether you were more focused on the hilarious flags being paraded through the crowds, or Olivia Rodrigo's electric performance on the Pyramid Stage, we've all got one thing on our minds: How do we get tickets for next year?

Some of the biggest performances this year were from The 1975, Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, and Neil Young, who all proved just why the festival has become so iconic.

It's no secret that Glastonbury tickets are notoriously hard to get, with around 2.5 million people registering for around 200,000 tickets each year - and some even going to extreme lengths to break into the festival.

The price of tickets has also increased over the years, with the first Glastonbury in 1970 charging just £1 for entry, which included a free pint of milk from Worthy Farm.

2025's tickets were priced at £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, and they'll likely go up again by the next festival.

So, how do we get tickets for 2026? Well, spoiler alert: You can't.

Around every five years, Glastonbury has a 'fallow year', which means there's no festival to allow the 900 acres of farm land to recover from the annual pilgrimage of the middle classes walking all over it, and give the many dairy cows their home back for a while.

That means that there won't be a festival now until 2027, and tickets won't go on sale until around October or November 2026.

Glastonbury's last fallow year was all the way back in 2018, and that's because Covid ended up cancelling both its 2020 and 2021 events.

Speaking to the festival's free publication Glastonbury Free Press, organiser Emily Eavis said she had a "huge list of things" to improve before people return to the festival in 2027.

"We're always looking to make it better. The detail is critical. Even just a small touch – like putting a new hedge in – can make a real difference."



Eavis added: "And that's what fallow years are for: you lay the ground to rest and you come back stronger."

When tickets do go on sale, you'll be able to find all of the information on the official Glastonbury website.

