PS6: Sony putting 'side bets' on rumoured handheld console says gaming expert

A gaming expert has said Sony is putting no more than "side bets" on its rumoured handheld console and that it's unlikely to be anything more than a companion to the currently speculated PS6, which is itself likely to carry on PlayStation's traditional model.

Sony itself recently said the new console is "top of mind" and rumours have been flying around that the expected PS6 will have some sort of accompanying handheld device. Sony also doubled down on prioritising hardware over streaming.

A leaker claimed "the PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late Fall / early Winter 2029" with loads of tech details for the rumoured handheld console speculated too.

And an expert believes the handheld device Sony is putting "side bets" on is because of changes in consumer behaviour as gamers now want to be able to play the games they want anywhere.

George Osborn is the creator and editor of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with more than 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge.

Speaking to indy100, he said: "Now is the point where players are going 'I want games to fit into the spaces in my life and I want to be able to play them wherever I can'.

"I don't think it's a great surprise to have heard PlayStation is looking at essentially upgrading what it's worked on so far with the Portal and actually get itself to the point of having a dedicated handheld.

"Sony, along with Nintendo, are almost holding onto the traditional places they've occupied in the console landscape. I think what PlayStation is trying to do is work out to what extent it can stick to its model of charging £500 or £600 for a console and sell a game.

"I think what it's doing is saying 'yes, we're going to continue betting on that and we're going to continue to bet a certain portion of the market will always want that - but we're also going to put some side bets on the companion console and getting games onto Steam or PC more generally'.

"PlayStation recognises while it wants to have its own ecosystem, because it's got such good game developers, it's slightly mad to not allow them to publish on other platforms and generate more revenue."

Osborn said he expects further PlayStation games to potentially release on Xbox "at some point" in addition to Helldivers 2 but with that being a multiplayer game, it makes "a lot of sense" for those type of games to be the primary focus.

Osborn also said the release of GTA 6 on 26 May 2026 allows PlayStation to focus on a new console now because of the revenue it will generate for the company.

"If we look at GTA 5, that launched late in the console generation [17 September 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360] and still sparked a load of console purchases," he said.

"Sony is saying now that's there, it can look ahead to our next generation because it's on a downward turn with the PS5, not expecting to sell as many consoles as before, but it should get a nice big jump when GTA 6 releases which allows it to put firepower into the PS6 and making sure this handheld companion to it succeeds as they should."

A PS6 console has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony.

Osborn'sVideo Games Industry Memo is sent out every Thursday and he's writing his debut non-fiction book called Power Play, a look at how video games are changing the world.

