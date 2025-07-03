The world’s reaction to the Diddy verdict proves we still stand with women

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking following a lengthy public trial, which saw a number of women testify against him, including former girlfriend and singer, Cassie Ventura.

He has, however, been found guilty of two lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and will be sentenced in due course. The jail time for these charges can carry up to a maximum of 10 years each.

Given the scale of the trial, which heard from 34 witnesses in less than two months, including former employees of Combs, male sex workers, federal agents, and his ex-girlfriends, the news that the jury had made their decision sent shockwaves around the globe - not least because of the nature of some of the evidence against him.

He has consistently denied the charges.

Most notably, people will remember the video of Cassie Ventura being dragged through and beaten in a hotel corridor by Combs in 2016.

It's not a new tale, and it won't be the last time we witness this play out again.

It's a disappointing result for many, particularly in a world where conviction rates for crimes against women are so low - still, almost 79 per cent of women don't have trust in the police to investigate crimes against them.

Likewise, according to UN Women, almost one in three women globally have experienced abuse at the hands of a partner.

Now, celebrities and the public are expressing their feelings towards the outcome of Combs' trial.

"Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor", wrote singer, Kesha, who was previously involved in a series of lawsuits with producer, Dr Luke (Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald), accusing him of sex-based hate crimes and employment discrimination. The case was settled out of court, with both parties agreeing to resolve the legal disputes - although the outcome has never been publicly disclosed.

Former Danity Kane singer, Aubrey O'Day, posted an Instagram story of her watching the verdict in real time, noting that she felt "physically ill".

O'Day rose to fame after being mentored by Diddy on his Making the Band series in the mid-2000s.

“Cassie probably feels so horrible. I’m gonna vomit,” she said.

"The pattern of behaviour Sean Combs has shown us over the decades is not a mystery. It is a warning," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood, who previously claimed ex-partner Marilyn Manson abused her (of which he dropped a defamation suit against her and no criminal charges have been brought against him), used her platform to speak out on behalf of survivors.

“There is no consent in a domestic violence relationship. Period,” Wood wrote.

“Once the threat of violence is there, you comply. You do not consent. It is self preservation and survival. It is not freely or willingly given. It is forced and coerced out of you. We clearly have a long way to go in our understanding of this.”





“I guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion,” comedian, Rosie O'Donnell chimed in, adding that the decision made her "angry".

Cassie Ventura, along with others who testified against Combs are yet to speak out.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org

