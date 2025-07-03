Diddy supporters criticised for pouring baby oil over themselves following verdict

Supporters of Sean “Diddy” Combs have been criticised after pouring baby oil over themselves following the verdict.

On Wednesday (2 July), jurors in the high-profile sex-trafficking case of rapper Diddy reached a verdict, finding him guilty on two of the five counts he was charged with.

The music mogul was found guilty of two charges of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

For the most serious charge of racketeering , the 55-year-old was found not guilty, and it appears to have given his supporters cause for celebration.

After the verdict was read out, Diddy fans and bloggers who had gathered outside the courthouse in New York began celebrating by pouring baby oil over one another.

Baby oil became infamous following police raids on Diddy’s homes, when large quantities of baby oil seized were believed to have been used in his so-called “freak off” parties.

A reporter for NBC News shared a video on X/Twitter of fans in New York jubilating outside court.

“Combs’ supporters are spraying baby oil on each other outside of the courthouse,” he wrote.

Other clips recorded from YouTube Live also showed fans with their shirts off and their bodies covered with baby oil.

One person wrote: “Diddy’s supporters turned the courthouse steps into a full-blown spectacle, rubbing on baby oil and partying hard after the verdict was announced.

“The energy was wild, raw, and completely unapologetic.”

Another wrote: “Incredibly weird, embarrassing, gross individuals.”

Someone else said: “America the worst reality show there is.”

Diddy was denied bail by the judge, meaning he would not walk free from prison.

