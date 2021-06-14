Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s first public kiss captured on camera: Best memes and reaction

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissed in public. And if you’re of a certain age, this is huge.

It’s confirmation that one of the biggest early 2000s couplings is back on.

Page Six shared the exclusive smooch shots in a tweet that caused the web to freak out.

The famous couple, who spent the early aughts teaching young people how to make out on boats, reunited in April, following Lopez’s breakup with Alex Rodriquez in March.

Affleck has been divorced from Jennifer Garner since 2018. He previously dated Knives Out star Ana de Armas, but the couple split in January.

On April 30th, the former couple was spotted together for the first time in 17 years, with shots of Affleck leaving Lopez’s home sending the internet into a frenzy.

Now, the two are out there, fully making out in public, and every single person between the ages of 30 and 40 is taking it as a sign to call their one of their own exes.

The kiss took place at Lopez’s sister’s 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, California. Lopez’s kids were also at the dinner.

A source told People that “Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together.”

“The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great,” the source said. “He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke.”

Congratulations to all involved.