As Donald Trump’s administration continues to face awkward questions over the Jeffrey Epstein files – what with US attorney general Pam Bondi telling Fox News back in February that the sex offender’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review”, only to say in a leaked memo this month that Epstein had no such list – MAGA fans are split over who should be resigning over the scandal.

Bondi reportedly clashed with the FBI’s deputy director Dan Bongino on Wednesday (9 July) over the aforementioned memo on the Epstein files, with the attorney general confronting Bongino over a NewsNation article which claimed he and boss Kash Patel wanted more information about the Epstein files released earlier, but were held back from doing so.

And on Friday, Bongino wasn’t seen at work, while NBC News cited a source close to Bongino who said he is “out of control furious”.

“This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired,” the individual said.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported the same day that Bondi “has no intention of stepping down and is proud of the department and its work”, citing its own sources.

Her deputy, Todd Blanche, took to Twitter/X to address the rumours and speculation by tweeting: “I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files.

“All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false.”

Meanwhile, Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan cites a source who told her that Patel also wants Bondi out as attorney general, and that “he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves”:

And in amongst all of this, the White House has tried to shut down the speculation, with its Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields telling Fox News Digital: “President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims. This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity.

"Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all."

As members of Trump’s cabinet reportedly point the finger at others, MAGA supporters are presenting differing opinions on who should be fired:

Conservative commentator Catturd said “Dan needs to stay” and “Pam needs to go”:

While reporter Nick Sortor said the firing of Bondi was “not negotiable”:

There are some, though, who have called for Bongino to go, with one account named ‘Kathy Ultra MAGA’ writing that he needs to be fired because “no one gives Trump an ultimatum”:

And to make matters worse, at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Friday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked the crowd how many of them were “satisfied with the results of the Epstein investigation”, only to be met with loud boos:

Yikes…

