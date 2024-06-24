IShowSpeed hilariously gets mistaken for Rafael Leao by a fan in Italy

Streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed was hilariously mistaken for Portugal football star Rafael Leao by a football fan in Italy.

In a video that was posted online, a fan is seen walking with what appears to be Speed's security guard and it seems he asks him if Speed, who is wearing a white long-sleeve retro AC Milan away shirt from the 2006/07 season with Maldini and the number three on the back, is Leao who currently plays for AC Milan.

Speed then went over to the fan and said: "Yeah I'm Rafael Leao."

"No way, let me take a picture," the fan replied. "Yesterday's match, perfect," he said while giving Speed the thumbs up.

Speed said: "Thank you sir. Thank you, ciao."

He then posed for another photo before Speed asked the fan if he wanted to come to "his next game".

Speed also asked if the fan knew of anywhere he could train, ending his question in his version of a Portuguese accent.

"I want to play football, because you know, I'm a professional football player you know so, where do I go?"

The fan said there aren't many green spaces around but he could play in the street, to which Speed replied: "Obrigado."

"See you next time," the fan said

"HE THOUGHT I WAS RAFAEL... HE REALLY..." Speed exclaimed as he walked off, in disbelief at what had just happened.

Rafael Leao is one of the biggest names in the Portugal squad Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Speed is in Europe for a month while Euro 2024 in Germany takes place.

He was understood to have waited for two hours after the final whistle of Portugal's 2-1 win over Czechia at Euro 2024 to meet Cristiano Ronaldo for a second time - only to be turned away last minute by police.

Speed has also met Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania.

