People have been left quite concerned by Donald Trump ’s comments during a meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky , after he appeared to hint at using war to delay the next US election.

Zelensky was in the US at the White House to have talks about the ongoing war with Russia, which escalated when Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

In an awkward moment in the Oval Office, Trump appeared to joke that when the 2028 election rolls around, it would be a good thing if the US were at war and an election couldn’t take place.

Speaking to Zelensky, whose country is actually at war with Russia, Trump said: "During the war, you can’t have elections? So let me just see, three and a half years from now – so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good.”

Given Trump’s previous actions, such as inciting his supporters to riot after losing the 2020 election and making false claims of election fraud, many have been left concerned by how much of his comments were a joke.

“You can practically see the dim little lightbulb flicker on above his head. ‘Wait a second... if my country is in a war... I don't have to leave the White House... EVER?! THAT'S GOOD!’

“It's the giddy, amoral excitement of a child who has just discovered a brand new and fantastic way to cheat at the game. Except the game is the Constitution of the United States,” someone argued.

One person suggested: “It is a joke, and also, very much not a joke on the part of Trump…”

Another wrote: “There it is. A lightbulb JUST went off in his head. Get ready.”

Someone else claimed: “I called this one on day 1. I told my family to mark my words. He’ll try this.”

