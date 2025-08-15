E.L.F. Cosmetics apologises over Matt Rife cameo - backlash explained

E.L.F. Cosmetics is facing criticism after unexpectedly featuring comedian Matt Rife in its latest ad campaign – a move many online are calling "random" and "tone-deaf" in light of his past controversy involving a joke about domestic violence.

On 11 August, the popular beauty brand released a playful commercial co-starring Rife and drag performer Heidi N Closet. In the spoof-style ad, Rife appears on screen and asks: "Hey girl. Has over-priced beauty hurt your wallet? I know a thing or two about red flags. And pricey makeup? You deserve better than that."

But the ad quickly drew backlash, with many on social media questioning why a brand would spotlight someone who previously made a highly criticised remark about a woman with a black eye.

During his 2023 Netflix special, Natural Selection, Rife said: "My boy who I was with was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.'"

At the time, Rife responded to the backlash with an Instagram Story, which many viewed as dismissive. The post featured a URL link with the caption, “Tap to solve your issue”, which redirected users to a website selling helmets for people with special needs.





@elfyeah have you fallen victim to overpriced beauty ⁉️ hit our line ☎️ 1-855-COLD-HARD-LASH today to see what your case is worth #elfcosmetics #eyeslipsface #ElfinoandSchmarnes





The backlash was swift – and vocal. Responding to E.L.F.'s unexpected casting choice, renowned beauty influencer NikkieTutorials expressed her dismay, commenting: "aaaaaaandddd you lost me... Matt Rife out of ALL people? so disappointed."

Others echoed the sentiment, questioning the brand’s judgment and the campaign's intended audience.

"Quick question, who is this aimed at? Who is the target market here, women? So you got the guy who makes jokes about women deserving black eyes if they can't cook," one user remarked.

"A quick search on Matt Rife would of been enough," another wrote, while someone else added pointedly: "Ahhh, I get it now, Matt Rife jokes about giving women black eyes so you make him advertise concealer. How wholesome."

Has E.L.F. Cosmetics apologised for including Matt Rife in their campaign?

On 14 August, E.L.F. released a statement to their social media channels.

"You know us, we're always listening and we've heard you", they penned.

"This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our community.

"While E.L.F.ino & Schmarnes closes today, we'll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty."

“Obviously we’re very surprised,” Kory Marchisotto, the brand's global chief marketing officer told Business Of Fashion.

“There is a big gap between our intention and how this missed the mark for some people … We always aim to deliver positivity, and this one didn’t. So we find ourselves in a position where, quite honestly, that doesn’t feel good for us.”

Indy100 reached out to E.L.F. Cosmetics for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.