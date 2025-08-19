Watch Macron's priceless reaction to Trump rambling about Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to look beyond unimpressed with US President Donald Trump's ramblings regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron attended a meeting with Trump and Zelensky along with other European leaders to discuss potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump has faced a lot of criticism for his apparent friendship with Vladimir Putin and varying promises on when a ceasefire might happen.

In this latest meeting he said to Zelensky: "I think you'll see that President Putin really would like to do something."

Speaking to NBC News following the meeting Macron said: "When I look at the situation and the facts, I don’t see President Putin very willing to get peace now."

