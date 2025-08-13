First-ever UFC fight at the White House is in the works - everything we know so far

Plans are underway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to organise a historic fight at the White House, UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed.

Although it might not have been on any of our bingo cards, Donald Trump is a big UFC fan, and is often seen attending fights (he was once pictured with Elon Musk in the middle of their bromance), and is a friend of White's who made an appearance at Trump's event on election night last year.

Back in 2016, White first endorsed his "friend" Trump for president at the Republican National Convention - now, he's planning an event at the White House.

"It is definitely going to happen," White shared with CBS Mornings on Tuesday (August 12).

Here is everything you need to know about the first event of its kind.

When is the UFC fight happening at the White House?

Trump prepares to watch a fight with UFC CEO Dana White and Elon Musk Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A date has already been confirmed by White, and it's set to take place at the White House on July 4, 2026 - when it's not only American Independence Day but also the country's 250th birthday.

“Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House south lawn live on CBS," he said.

It will be the professional mixed martial arts event ever held at the presidential residence.

Who is helping to organise the fight?

US President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump attend a UFC 316 event Photo by FRANK FRANKLIN II/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

White has revealed that Trump called him and had another person in mind to help plan the big event with him.

"When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'" White recalled to CBS Mornings. "So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."

Trump previously teased the idea

Last month at an event in Iowa, the president teased the concept of building a cage for the fight on the grounds of the White House, where up to 25,000 people could attend.

"We're going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House," Trump said at the 4 July Salute to America event. "We have a lot of land there."

